Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $11.11 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.00.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
