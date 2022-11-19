Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $11.11 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERH. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

