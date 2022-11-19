Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $398,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 533,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.