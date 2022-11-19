Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENVA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enova International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enova International Stock Down 0.4 %

ENVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE ENVA opened at $38.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.50. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.