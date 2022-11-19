Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $210.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

