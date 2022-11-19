Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $910,000 in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,509 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Berry as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of BRY opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $667.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock worth $42,612,500. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Berry in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

