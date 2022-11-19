Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $921,000 Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth about $63,235,000. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth about $35,125,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Braze during the first quarter worth about $29,257,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Stock Down 1.9 %

Braze stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $98.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $32,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,181,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 925 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,301.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,181,450.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and have sold 68,062 shares valued at $2,656,232. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

