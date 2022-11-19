Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Cap of $86.30 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0863 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $86.30 million and approximately $680,505.29 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.79 or 0.01645886 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013092 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00045688 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00044296 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $288.01 or 0.01731361 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.