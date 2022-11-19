Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.80. 24,969,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,477,380. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.