Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.3% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

GOOG traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $97.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,969,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,477,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $108.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

