Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.1% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.9 %

Alphabet stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.43. 28,342,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,459,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

