Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after acquiring an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

