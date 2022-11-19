Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Alto Ingredients Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $269.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
