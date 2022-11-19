Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $269.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 27.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 150.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 32.2% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

