Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $118.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.89.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.19. The stock has a market cap of $960.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $188.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,690,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 33,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,431,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,513,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,436,545,000 after acquiring an additional 447,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
