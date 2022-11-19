Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $118.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.89.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.19. The stock has a market cap of $960.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,690,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 33,140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,431,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,513,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,436,545,000 after acquiring an additional 447,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.