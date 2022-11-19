Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) PT Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DOX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $4,964,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 10.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 49.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 58.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

