Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.82-4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion. Amedisys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.82-$4.93 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AMED opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $112.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.