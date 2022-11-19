AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Major Shareholder Mark V. Shoen Buys 4,150 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.82 per share, with a total value of $231,653.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 603,150 shares in the company, valued at $33,667,833. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMERCO Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.96. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Institutional Trading of AMERCO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AMERCO

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.