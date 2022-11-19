Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Increased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

