American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

