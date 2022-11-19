American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.02

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

American Equity Investment Life has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. American Equity Investment Life has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

AEL stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 607.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138,609 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 33.2% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 361,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after purchasing an additional 90,134 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

