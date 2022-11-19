American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.02

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.
American Equity Investment Life has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. American Equity Investment Life has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.
American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 2.0 %
AEL stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02.
AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.30.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
