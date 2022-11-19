Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Amgen worth $132,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,858,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.29. 2,371,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,683. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.19.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

