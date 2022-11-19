Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Price Target at $2.64

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $17,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 153.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,159,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 4,333,539 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 35.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 2,767,673 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,648,000 after buying an additional 2,028,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.31. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $852.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.43.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.