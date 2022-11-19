Analysts Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Price Target at $116.57

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after buying an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

