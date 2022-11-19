Analyzing Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tremor International and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 1 3 0 2.75 TrueCar 0 4 3 0 2.43

Tremor International presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.41%. TrueCar has a consensus target price of $3.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.30%. Given Tremor International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tremor International is more favorable than TrueCar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International 12.60% 9.41% 6.54% TrueCar -68.14% -19.36% -16.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tremor International and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tremor International and TrueCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $341.95 million 1.44 $73.22 million $0.26 25.96 TrueCar $231.70 million 1.01 -$38.33 million ($1.26) -2.10

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tremor International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tremor International has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tremor International beats TrueCar on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About TrueCar

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.