Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ANGI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.06.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Angi by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,963 shares during the period. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the third quarter worth $6,055,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $9,790,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $7,322,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Angi by 354.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 961,510 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.