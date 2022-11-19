Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,714,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

