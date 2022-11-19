Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,184 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in AT&T by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE T traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,211,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,392,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.