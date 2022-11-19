Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $515.16. 1,453,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

