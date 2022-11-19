Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,065 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $99.81. 3,186,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,396. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $119.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.