Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 579 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3,829.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

KO stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,415,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,204,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $264.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

