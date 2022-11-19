Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 686 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

NYSE HD traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $313.18. 3,559,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,477. The firm has a market cap of $320.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,650 shares of company stock worth $4,923,859. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

