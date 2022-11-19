Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 111.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,274,000 after buying an additional 265,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,424,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,563,000 after buying an additional 477,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.