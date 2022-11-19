Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.56.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

