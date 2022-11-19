Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.04.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

