Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.56. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 9.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.