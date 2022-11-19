ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $650,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ArcBest by 6.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ArcBest by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

