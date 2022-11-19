Arko Corp. (ARKO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Arko’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Arko Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Arko by 40.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arko by 363.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Arko in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Arko in the third quarter worth about $129,000. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

