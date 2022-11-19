Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Grady Summers Buys 3,846 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) Director Grady Summers acquired 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $15,614.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,575 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grady Summers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Grady Summers bought 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

ARLO stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $362.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 238.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,800,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after buying an additional 1,267,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,090,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,898,000 after acquiring an additional 864,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 714,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 127.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 581,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 101.6% in the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 503,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

