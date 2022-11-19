ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.36

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.36 and traded as low as $17.25. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 19,575 shares.

ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $122.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 39,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

