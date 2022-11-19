ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.36

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.36 and traded as low as $17.25. ArrowMark Financial shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 19,575 shares.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $122.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.
ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.
