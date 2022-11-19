Arweave Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $348.10 million and approximately $22.33 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $10.42 or 0.00062685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,628.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.16 or 0.00632377 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00234222 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000674 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
