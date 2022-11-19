Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Ashland has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ashland has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ashland to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $111.88 on Friday. Ashland has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ashland by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

