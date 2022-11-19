Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASH. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.56.

NYSE:ASH opened at $111.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Ashland has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ashland by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ashland during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 140,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

