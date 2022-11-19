ATB Capital Boosts Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$16.75

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$13.50 target price on Shawcor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cormark dropped their target price on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of SCL opened at C$11.90 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$836.76 million and a P/E ratio of -11.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.19.

Insider Activity at Shawcor

Shawcor Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.