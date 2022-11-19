Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) PT Lowered to $3.50

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATER. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aterian to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Aterian Stock Performance
Shares of ATER opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $93.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aterian (ATER)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.