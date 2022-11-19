Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) PT Lowered to $3.50

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATER. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aterian to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Aterian Stock Performance

Shares of ATER opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $93.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

About Aterian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aterian by 10.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 743,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,499 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aterian in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

