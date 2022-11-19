Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atkore also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.10-$14.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE ATKR opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Atkore by 5,638.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

