Atria Investments LLC Decreases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

NYSE MET opened at $75.50 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

