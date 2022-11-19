Atria Investments LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

