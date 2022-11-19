Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $67.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32.

