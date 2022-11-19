Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,830 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 61.8% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,876,000 after buying an additional 29,258 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 71.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $165.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.86. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $174.90.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

