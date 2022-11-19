Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTH. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 727.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $722,000.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

RTH traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $167.85. 6,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,424. VanEck Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $144.85 and a twelve month high of $199.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.14.

