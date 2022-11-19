AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 226,745 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of AT&T worth $74,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

